Agreement to increase Atlanta firefighters salary reached

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In an effort to retain longer-tenured firefighters and attract new recruits, a new agreement has been reached to provide additional compensation for firefighters, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced.

“The women and men of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department put their lives on the line on behalf of Atlanta residents, and as Mayor, I want to make sure they are fully supported,” said Mayor Dickens. “These increases will go a long way toward helping us recruit and train the best firefighters in the region as well as retain firefighters who have served our city for years. I thank Chief Smith and the leaders of the Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters for working with me as we charted this path forward.”

The agreement will be submitted in the form of legislation for consideration from the city council. If approved, personnel will see pay raises that range from 7 percent to 15.5 percent, with the largest increase targeted at recruits.

Mayor Dickens is also directing the addition of the fifth tier of firefighter to better compensate longer-tenured firefighters. The increases add to the Mayor’s original budget proposal which already exceeded previous pay increase commitments and was delivered them ahead of schedule.

Atlanta Professional Firefighters President Nate Bailey wrote a letter to Mayor Dickens thanking him, writing in part: ”We are thankful and appreciate this year’s investment your administration is making in our firefighters. This investment will exceed any other single-year raise in our history for the rank of firefighter. The investment you and your administration are making will equal more than the last 3 years combined. With this investment and your administration conducting a new pay study, our firefighters know you are committed to them and moving Atlanta forward.”

Mayor Dickens has also directed a new citywide pay and class study to be completed during the next fiscal year. Officials add that study will guide further compensation and staffing discussions for all city employees.

RELATED: New state budget brings pay raises, tax refunds some Georgians

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.