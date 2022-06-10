Arrested Development to bring Juneteenth celebration to City Winery Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy-award winning band Arrested Development announced their signature Juneteenth celebration will be held at City Winery Atlanta in a three-night residency on June 19-21.

According to officials, the celebration is expected to feature their greatest hits and the release of their upcoming album.

City Winery Atlanta is located at the Ponce City Market at 650 North Ave. NE. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

Officials say the event will include an educational speaker series on how to apply for home loans for first-time homeowners, a Kidz Zone that features performer Heaven Beatbox on the patio and selected Georgia residents being honored by Arrested Development with the “Everyday People” award for their dedication to years of service to the homeless.

Officials add the band has supported several groups and movements such as the National Coalition of the Homeless and the African National Congress.

