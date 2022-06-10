Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra to headline Look Up Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra will headline the main stage of Look Up Atlanta, the southeast’s largest fireworks show at Centennial Olympic Park, officials announced.

The Orchestra, from the Woodruff Arts Center, is one of several Atlanta-based acts that is scheduled to lead into the fireworks show.

Officials say additional musical acts will be announced in the coming weeks, including an Atlanta-based national recording artist.

The “Look Up Atlanta” show will take place Sunday, July 3 with gates opening at 5 p.m. and fireworks starting around 9:30 p.m. with live on-air coverage exclusively on PeachtreeTV.

For tickets, visit peachtree.com and click on the Look Up Atlanta logo.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund. For more information on this event, click here.

Our own Monica Pearson and the CBS46 News team will bring the show and festival to you live on Peachtree TV.

