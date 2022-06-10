Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame to host Juneteenth celebration

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In partnership with the Home Depot Backyard, the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame is set to host the Black Music Month Class of 2022 induction ceremony and Juneteenth celebration at the Home Depot Backyard.

More than 3,500 attendees and 250 VIPs in the music and entertainment industries are expected at the ceremony and celebration. The induction ceremony begins at 3 p.m. and the Juneteenth celebration begins at 6 p.m. on June 18 at 1 Backyard Way.

The ceremony and celebration feature special guests and inductees listed below:

Confirmed Special Guests: Jekalyn Carr, Rohan Marley, Jac Ross, Jerry Wonda, Angela Simmons, Rodney Jerkins, Dallas Austin, Sean Garrett, Micah Stampley, April and Edward Ellington Jr., Sir the Baptist featuring TSU Band.

Confirmed Inductees: Cathy Hughes, T.D. Jakes, Charlie Wilson, RUN DMC, Tamela Mann, Donnie McClurkin, the Prince Estate and the Bob Marley Estate.

Officials add a unique culinary experience curated by Chef Daryl Shular, who is one of the most talented and respected chefs in the country will be introduced. Shular is the first African-American and minority to successfully become a Certified Master Chef.

