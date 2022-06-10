Breakout Games partners with Hasbro to bring CLUE escape room to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Breakout Games has announced a partnership with Rhode Island-based Hasbro Inc. that will bring the beloved mystery board game CLUE to life in its new escape room on Friday.

Officials say the new room will bring the mystery game to life that reimagines the experience for friends and family to solve in person. Each Breakout escape room features multiple hour-long scenarios where visitors must crack codes, discover clues and solve puzzles in order to “escape” along with family, friends and coworkers.

“Our motto is ‘escape ordinary’ so what better way to do that than transform a classic game like CLUE into a thrilling, real-life experience,” said Bryce Anderson, co-founder of Breakout Games. “Creating connections is at the heart of what we do through our escape rooms, and we’re excited to bring another unique opportunity for friends, family and coworkers to build relationships and have fun together.”

Officials add the mystery elements of the nostalgic board game will be made available for players to experience in Breakout Games’ exclusive live-action take on the concept. Players will have the opportunity to interact with suspected murder weapons, inspect rooms from the gameboard and fill out a deduction card to submit their suspicion.

Players will have one hour to save the day by following the traditional CLUE storyline to uncover who is plotting the murder, with what weapon and in what room.

“CLUE has inspired generations of players to come together in friendly competition,” said Matt Proulx, vice president of location-based entertainment at Hasbro. “Its iconic characters and gameplay have inspired countless interpretations over the decades and an escape room is a brilliant, natural evolution. Breakout Games has done a tremendous job translating the tabletop experience into an escape room that brings the CLUE experience to life.”

Breakout Games was founded in 2014 and features 38 nationwide locations.

To book your private experience at Breakout Games to play “Clue: The Escape Room” or to learn more information, click here.

