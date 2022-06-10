Advertisement

Construction underway Atlanta airport to speed up travel time

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A massive effort to help officials speed up your airport travels is underway at one of the busiest airports in the United States.

Construction crews are building an 833-foot extension for the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport plane-train tunnel.

The project, according to officials, will increase the capacity and help to expedite travel for the train system’s 250,000 daily passengers.

Officials say there will be a 20-percent decrease in train travel time which would help passengers reach their terminal destinations faster than ever.

CBS46 News cameras captured the work being done by construction crews 60 feet below the surface.

The project is expected to be complete in about two years, officials say.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gun Laws
Survey: Georgia is one of nation’s least dependent states on the gun industry
Christopher Jean-Pierre photo
DeKalb County Jail official: Employee who shot McDonald’s manager arrested
Gwinnett police perform welfare check
Gwinnett police perform welfare check
200K returned to Floyd County school after scam
200K returned to Floyd County school after scam