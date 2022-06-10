DeKalb County Jail official: Employee who shot McDonald’s manager arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The McDonald’s employee wanted for shooting his manager has been arrested, a DeKalb County Jail official confirmed to CBS46 News.

Police say the shooting happened at the Moreland Avenue McDonald’s in East Atlanta on June 3.

Police identified 21-year-old Christopher Jean-Pierre as the employee accused of shooting his manager Elizabeth Williams multiple times. Williams was rushed to Grady Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators issued warrants for Pierre for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal attempt to commit murder.

Police said there was an argument when Williams asked Jean-Pierre to leave work. They said he left but came back and shot the victim outside.

“The owner of the organization calls her sugar pie, honey bunch. She is an amazing person. Always glass half full, just a very southern accent and just someone you would instantly love,” Colnith Brown, who works for Sunshine and Sunrise Enterprise, which owns the McDonald’s. “We just ask that the public, the community, pray for our general manager. And also pray for, you know, the community at large.”

Brown is the chief people officer and oversees ten metro Atlanta McDonald’s locations.

He said Williams and Jean-Pierre had no previous fights as far as he knows. Williams has even taken Jean-Pierre’s laundry home to wash for him, he said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A McDonald’s manager is fighting for her life after she was shot at work by another employee.

Atlanta Police say it happened Friday around 4:15 p.m. at the McDonald’s on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta. They say the shooter got into an argument with the manager and was asked to leave and after doing so, he returned and confronted the victim outside with a gun and then shot her before driving off.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

