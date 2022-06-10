Advertisement

DeKalb County School District to host job fair Friday

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - For anyone who may be looking for a job during these trying times of increasing inflation, the DeKalb County School District is hosting a job fair on Friday.

Officials say the District hopes to fill positions in need including maintenance, custodians, bus mechanics and bus drivers.

The job fair will run until Noon at the District Office located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain.

There have been recent staffing shortages at many businesses across Georgia and employers have looked for creative ways to recruit new employees.

