FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice Friday; Hot next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Friday morning will be clear and comfortable with the temperature in the 50s to mid 60s at sunrise. Expect gradually increasing clouds during the day as the temperature climbs into the low to mid 80s. There is a very low chance of scattered showers Friday evening and Saturday as a weak disturbance passes by.

The weekend looks mainly or all dry. A stray shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and closer to 90 on Sunday. It’s the start of a hot stretch lasting through most or all of next workweek. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with moderate humidity, so it will feel like 95-100. Isolated to scattered t-storms are possible in the early to midweek. The low temperature will be very warm - in the mid 70s in Atlanta!

Trend (CBS46)

