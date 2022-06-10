Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Nice Weekend Ahead, Major Heat Next Week

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A cool start this morning, as dry air has settled in for the weekend.

Friday Forecast:

Morning lows in the low 60s climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. It will be dry and mostly sunny, with an increase of clouds around sunset.

High: 86° Average High: 86° Chance of Rain: 0%

Dry and mild!(cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Mostly dry weather continues through the weekend, with a warming trend to 90 on Sunday. The heat and humidity continue to build next week, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices near 100 through the week. Spotty t-storms are likely each afternoon and evening, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hottest days of the year thus far(cbs46)

