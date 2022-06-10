FIRST ALERT | Hotter, much muggier weather arrives next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A ridge of high pressure is expanding across the central and southern United States this weekend. By early next week, it’ll have a hold of our local First Alert Forecast.

Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s across Metro Atlanta Saturday afternoon, nearing 90° Sunday afternoon and peaking in the low, to mid-90s, heading into our next work week. Unlike the past couple of warm stretches, humidity remains elevated through the extended forecast.

FIRST ALERT | The combination of heat and moisture in the air will make it feel like it’s in the upper 90s and lower 100s through the middle of our next work week.

☀️🔥 Looking over the data, the @cbs46 weather team has first alerted Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The combination of heat and humidity could push heat index temperatures into the lower 100s. #firstalertatl https://t.co/tvGHGwX94i — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) June 10, 2022

Of course, we experience several hot stretches like this every spring and summer. However, it’ll be worth keeping a closer eye on your kids at sports practices, employees working outside, etc.

The chance of pop-up rain and storms increases through next week; eventually allowing for slightly cooler air to build in late in the week.

