FIRST ALERT | Hotter, much muggier weather arrives next week

First Alert : Heat
First Alert : Heat(WGCL; Gray Media)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A ridge of high pressure is expanding across the central and southern United States this weekend. By early next week, it’ll have a hold of our local First Alert Forecast.

Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s across Metro Atlanta Saturday afternoon, nearing 90° Sunday afternoon and peaking in the low, to mid-90s, heading into our next work week. Unlike the past couple of warm stretches, humidity remains elevated through the extended forecast.

FIRST ALERT | The combination of heat and moisture in the air will make it feel like it’s in the upper 90s and lower 100s through the middle of our next work week.

Of course, we experience several hot stretches like this every spring and summer. However, it’ll be worth keeping a closer eye on your kids at sports practices, employees working outside, etc.

The chance of pop-up rain and storms increases through next week; eventually allowing for slightly cooler air to build in late in the week.

