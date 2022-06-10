FIRST ALERT | Hotter, muggier weather builds-in heading into next week!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today has been gorgeous across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. After Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport bottomed out at 64° this morning, the Metro has only warmed into the low and mid-80s with low humidity.
Enjoy the ‘cooler’ conditions this evening. Much hotter, more humid weather is on the way.
Temperatures dip into the mid and upper 60s inside the Perimeter Saturday morning. Our typically-cooler spots could briefly bottom-out in the upper 50s before 8 a.m. A mix of sun and clouds is in Saturday morning’s forecast.
A spotty rain shower, or two, can’t be ruled out Saturday morning. In fact, a spotty chance of rain lingers through the weekend. But, by and large, the forecast remains mostly dry and great for outdoor plans.
FIRST ALERT | Hot temperatures and muggy air will produce heat index temperatures around 100° several afternoons next week!
A ridge of high pressure expands its grip across the central and southern United States this weekend, into next week. It’ll have more of a control on our local forecast beginning Sunday; persisting through much of next week. Temperatures soar above 90° many afternoons and, combined with the moisture in the air, it’ll feel 5° to 10° hotter than the air temperature.
The heat also comes with a daily chance of isolated, to scattered, showers and thunderstorms.
Have a great evening,
Cutter
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.