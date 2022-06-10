FIRST ALERT | Hotter, muggier weather builds-in heading into next week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Today has been gorgeous across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. After Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport bottomed out at 64° this morning, the Metro has only warmed into the low and mid-80s with low humidity.

Enjoy the ‘cooler’ conditions this evening. Much hotter, more humid weather is on the way.

FRIDAY EVENING | It's a pleasant afternoon across the area and nice weather lingers for evening plans. Get outside and enjoy it!@cbs46 #gawx #atlwx pic.twitter.com/ReVAIlqR1h — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) June 10, 2022

Temperatures dip into the mid and upper 60s inside the Perimeter Saturday morning. Our typically-cooler spots could briefly bottom-out in the upper 50s before 8 a.m. A mix of sun and clouds is in Saturday morning’s forecast.

A spotty rain shower, or two, can’t be ruled out Saturday morning. In fact, a spotty chance of rain lingers through the weekend. But, by and large, the forecast remains mostly dry and great for outdoor plans.

FIRST ALERT | Hot temperatures and muggy air will produce heat index temperatures around 100° several afternoons next week!

A ridge of high pressure expands its grip across the central and southern United States this weekend, into next week. It’ll have more of a control on our local forecast beginning Sunday; persisting through much of next week. Temperatures soar above 90° many afternoons and, combined with the moisture in the air, it’ll feel 5° to 10° hotter than the air temperature.

The heat also comes with a daily chance of isolated, to scattered, showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great evening,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.