Gold Peak to give away 3,000 free ice teas to celebrate National Iced Tea Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In celebration of National Iced Tea Day, Gold Peak officials announced they are giving away 3,000 free iced teas to Atlanta residents who register while supplies last.

Officials say Atlanta residents who are interested can submit their address by clicking here for the chance to receive an on-demand tea delivery to their doorsteps. Registrants can win the free iced teas until Noon on Friday.

Gold Peak teas are made from real tea leaves and real cane sugar. They are known for their trademark real brewed taste and officials say that won’t change anytime soon. Gold Peak offers a variety of flavors including Sweet Tea, Unsweetened Tea, Georgia Peach Tea, California Raspberry Tea and more.

Atlanta winners will be selected randomly, according to officials.

For more information or to find the tea drinks in stores near you, click here.

