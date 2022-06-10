Look Up Atlanta: Exploring The Candler Hotel’s layers of history

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta is full of vibrant, stylish and historic hotels. But there’s one that has been dubbed an iconic marble clad — The Candler Hotel.

The 17-story high rise once stood as the tallest building in the city. Now, it’s a hotel preserving its century old design.

“Everywhere you look, there’s something bright and shiny that pops up at you,” said Michelle Bradley, Director of Sales and Marketing for The Candler Hotel.

At the Candler, some would say every detail nearly takes your breath away. A step forward is like a step back in time.

“You walk into the lobby and you’ve got this ornate beautiful staircase,” Bradley said. “We have original Tiffany glass, the chandeliers are original.”

In the majority of the building, you’ll find original tile flooring.

“You’ll see some flaws and they’ll stay there,” Bradley said. “Because we plan to maintain integrity of the historical value of this building.”

The Candler, built circa 1906, was designed by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler. Before becoming a hotel in 2019, the historic building was home to hundreds of offices. The marble columns have stood for more than a century, holding up many layers of history.

In the hotel lobby, 116-year-old hardware for the elevators remain in the lobby. Plus, you can find the original building directory with names of prominent businessmen such as Johnnie Cochran and the original mailbox from the building first opened.

“That’s what makes us different from other historic properties in the Atlanta area,” Bradley said.

Meanwhile, if you’re lucky enough to visit the lower level of the hotel, you will find a vault, which is where the original recipe for Coca-Cola lived for a very long time. The recipe continues to be one of the biggest trade secrets in the world.

Bradley says each time you walk into the Candler, it’s an experience.

“Whether it’s going into the restaurant, whether it’s walking into our lobby, whether it’s pulling up out front, we want everybody to leave with some sort of tidbit, a piece of history that they can take a way,” Bradley said.

