Major police activity at scene of police shooting in Lawrenceville

Chopper46 over shooting in Gwinnett County
Chopper46 over shooting in Gwinnett County(CBS46)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a major police presence at the scene of a confirmed shooting involving a Gwinnett Sheriff’s deputy.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. on the 3100 block of Sweetwater Road in Lawrenceville.

Lawrenceville Police tell us a deputy was shot. No other details have been released at this time.

CBS46 is headed to the scene to get more information and we will update this story as soon as we learn more.

Chopper46 Livestream:

WATCH LIVE: Heavy police presence reported at the intersection of Club Drive and Sweetwater Road in Gwinnett County. AVOID AREA – More details to follow on CBS46.com

Posted by CBS46 on Friday, June 10, 2022

