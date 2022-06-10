Major police activity at scene of police shooting in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a major police presence at the scene of a confirmed shooting involving a Gwinnett Sheriff’s deputy.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. on the 3100 block of Sweetwater Road in Lawrenceville.

Lawrenceville Police tell us a deputy was shot. No other details have been released at this time.

