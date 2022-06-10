Metro school districts offer safety changes after mass shootings

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta school districts face scrutiny by parents and teachers who say they want to see more proactive measures after mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo.

Whether it’s the local teacher associations or families, stakeholders say they want immediate change. And while it remains to be seen how much of next school year will be different for all metro districts, at least two school systems are in the process of changing their approach.

“Many of the teachers and parents say ‘here we go again, here we go again,’” sighed Verdaillia Turner, President Georgia Federation of Teachers.

More than two weeks after two of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings, the frustration and fear is still palpable for parents, students, and teachers in metro Atlanta.

It’s why school systems partnered with state leaders this week in Athens for a safety summit, which included sessions from practicing active shooter scenarios to discussing policy improvements.

As a result, the Fulton County Schools System is moving forward with a threat assessment tool. It’s a road map to measure who is a risk on campus, how much of a risk they are to others, and what response should be involved - like police, a parent, or professional clinician. The assessment tool is organized by three levels.

“We’re glad to see Fulton County doing that but some of those things, those mitigation strategies are already in place,” said Turner.

Turner says the metro community wants more unprecedented concrete deliverables, like programs to address conflict resolution and mental health.

“We’re going to have to be comprehensive about it, period.”

Sentiments echoed by parents in the public comment portion of Thursday’s Cobb County School Board meeting.

“If this board is serious about addressing mental health, we need action.” The parent continued, “take funds from our budget to hire counselors and bring back the no place for hate program.”

Another mom added, “a county-wide partnership with Be Smart.” She explained, “Be Smart helps parents normalize conversations about gun safety and take responsible action that can prevent gun deaths and injury.”

Cobb Schools announced next semester it will implement a new crisis alert system called Centegix, a button staff can press to expedite response when teachers and students feel they’re in danger.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.