More than $200K returned to Floyd County school after email scam
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than $200,000 has been returned to a Floyd County school after officials say they were the victim of an email scam.
Floyd County police officials say the scam circled around what looked like a normal business email.
Investigators discovered most of the money moved to an account linked to a Texas bank.
The Floyd County School District officials say they still are waiting for an additional $5,000 to be returned to them.
