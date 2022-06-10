Multiple March for Our Lives marches happening June 11 in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People who support gun control will gather for marches and rallies across the country on June 11.
Up to 50,000 are expected to march during a March for Our Lives march in Washington, D.C., according to a permit from the National Park Service.
March for Our Lives was organized by students after the 2018 Parkland school shooting. There have been almost 30 school shootings so far this year, including 19 children and 2 teachers in Texas.
And according to the Gun Violence Archive, there has been more than 200 mass shootings in 2022. They define a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, excluding the shooter.
There are multiple March for Our Lives happening in Georgia on June 11.
- WHERE: Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. NE, Atlanta
- WHEN: 1 p.m.
- WHERE: Unitarian Universalist Church, 3501 Walton Way Ext., Augusta
- WHEN: 6 p.m.
- WHERE: The Mall on Broadway, 11th Street and Broadway, Columbus
- WHEN: 11 a.m.
- WHERE: Gainesville Square, 112 Bradford St., NE, Gainesville
- WHEN: 12 p.m.
- WHERE: Snellville Town Green, 2437 Main St. East, Snellville
- WHEN: 11 a.m.
- WHERE: Jefferson Hospital, 1067 Peachtree St., Louisville
- WHEN: 12 p.m.
- WHERE: Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta
- WHEN: 1 p.m.
- WHERE: Daffin Park, 1301 E. Victory Drive, Savannah
- WHEN: 11 a.m.
