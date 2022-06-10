Advertisement

Multiple March for Our Lives marches happening June 11 in Georgia

FILE- In this March 24, 2018 file photo, David Hogg, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory...
FILE- In this March 24, 2018 file photo, David Hogg, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., raises his fist after speaking during the "March for Our Lives" rally in support of gun control in Washington. With every mass shooting, the survivors of Parkland, Florida's high school massacre are transported back to their own nightmare. Even though most are hundreds of miles away, having started new lives in college nearly four years later, the painful memories are always close.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People who support gun control will gather for marches and rallies across the country on June 11.

Up to 50,000 are expected to march during a March for Our Lives march in Washington, D.C., according to a permit from the National Park Service.

March for Our Lives was organized by students after the 2018 Parkland school shooting. There have been almost 30 school shootings so far this year, including 19 children and 2 teachers in Texas.

And according to the Gun Violence Archive, there has been more than 200 mass shootings in 2022. They define a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, excluding the shooter.

There are multiple March for Our Lives happening in Georgia on June 11.

ATLANTA

  • WHERE: Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. NE, Atlanta
  • WHEN: 1 p.m.

AUGUSTA

  • WHERE: Unitarian Universalist Church, 3501 Walton Way Ext., Augusta
  • WHEN: 6 p.m.

COLUMBUS

  • WHERE: The Mall on Broadway, 11th Street and Broadway, Columbus
  • WHEN: 11 a.m.

GAINESVILLE

  • WHERE: Gainesville Square, 112 Bradford St., NE, Gainesville
  • WHEN: 12 p.m.

GWINNETT COUNTY

  • WHERE: Snellville Town Green, 2437 Main St. East, Snellville
  • WHEN: 11 a.m.

LOUISVILLE

  • WHERE: Jefferson Hospital, 1067 Peachtree St., Louisville
  • WHEN: 12 p.m.

MARIETTA

  • WHERE: Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square NE, Marietta
  • WHEN: 1 p.m.

SAVANNAH

  • WHERE: Daffin Park, 1301 E. Victory Drive, Savannah
  • WHEN: 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

No A-to-F grades for Georgia public schools for third year
2 Georgia hospitals fined for not publicly disclosing prices
Christopher Jean-Pierre
Employee who shot McDonald’s manager arrested, officials say
Floyd County school
More than $200K returned to Floyd County school after email scam