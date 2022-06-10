Advertisement

No A-to-F grades for Georgia public schools for third year

(WALB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will go a third year without assigning A-to-F grades to public schools and districts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government is waiving part of the requirements for the state’s normal evaluation system. Instead, the state will publish multiple measures that are normally parts of the overall grade.

Officials say they can’t reliably compute some figures because there was no testing in 2020 and widely varying shares of students from school to school took tests in 2021.

Despite the lack of an overall grade, the federal government is requiring Georgia to identify new groups low-achieving schools for extra state help.

