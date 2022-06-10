Out and About in the ATL | June 10-12, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather is going to be fantastic this weekend and there’s no reason to stay home. Here’s a list of events happening in metro Atlanta:

FRIDAY

The Beer Growler in Avondale Estates is hosting the Bizarre Bazaar Night Owl Market and Dog Dance Party. 16 vendors, pet products, home decor, jewelry and more.

The 15th annual 500 Songs for Kids is happening at Venkman’s. This year’s theme is “The song I wish I had written -- ‘80s edition.” All proceeds benefit Songs for Kids Foundation.

Singer Mandy Moore is performing at Variety Playhouse in Little Five Points.

The 2022 Atlanta Greek Picnic is happening this weekend. Music, networking events, day parties, block party, Greek picnic, Sundaze brunch, praise and worship, and more. Thousands of D9 Greeks and friends expected.

Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange is hosting the Old Crow Medicine Show. Blair Crimmins and The Hookers will be the opening act.

Big K.R.I.T. is bringing his Digital Roses Tour to Tabernacle Atlanta. All ages show.

Midnight Market Atlanta, a late-night foodie festival, is happening at Atlantic Station. Small plates, free roller skating, live DJs and dancing, free games and activities, artisan and makers market, and multiple bars.

SATURDAY

Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family opens at Fernbank Museum. There will be a fun-filled day of themed crafts and activities to celebrate the new exhibit.

The Virginia-Highlands SummerFest will feature a 5K, music, food trucks, art vendors, activities for kids and more.

The Nantahala Outdoor Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary with Jubilee on the Chattahoochee. There will be tubing, kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, e-bikes, a beer garden, ice cream, a soul food truck, live music, giveaways and more.

Southern Museum for Civil War History is hosting a Civil War History Day with educators in period uniforms.

The Atlanta Summer Beer Fest is happening at Historic Fourth Ward Park. 150 beers, 25 wines and ciders, live music and a DJ.

The 5th annual Taco & Tequila Crawl hosted by Zocalo Atlanta on 10th Street will feature tacos, tequila and beer specials. Stops include Fado Irish Pub, Senor Patro, Ponko Chicken, Amici Midtown, Sam’s of San Francisco, Publico Midtown, and KooKoo Room.

Georgia Beer Garden on Edgewood Avenue is hosting a garden disco party with YEAHBUZZY and Deep South. There will also be a selection of queer vendors selling their handmade and curated goods.

Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery is hosting Taqueria Tsunami. They will bring the great flavors of the Far East and south of the border to a pop-up event with live music.

Coldplay will perform songs from their latest release, “Music of the Spheres,” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Taste of Decatur Dance Party will feature four DJs -- DJ Metta, DJ Fris Beats, Queen Sheeba and DJ Crowns. Happening at four locations.

The Celtic punk band Flogging Molly is performing at Coca-Cola Roxy. All-ages event. Floor is general admission.

The innately funky Sleepy Brown is performing at City Winery Atlanta. Sleepy Brown has been part of the Atlanta music scene since the early ‘90s.

Sneaker Ball ‘22 is happening in Lilburn. The formal affair will feature a food buffet, 2-hour bottomless cocktails, music, VIP sections and bottle service and more.

Barry’s Dead performs in Purgatory at The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta.

SUNDAY

Georgia Vintage Goods is hosting A Day at Dairies, a vintage and handmade pop-up. 50 of the best local artists, vintage curators and handmade artisans.

Model Railroad Days at Southeastern Railway Museum will feature classic model trains on display, model railroad layouts, a model railroad surplus sale and more.

The Alpharetta Wine Festival at Alpharetta City Center will feature wines from local restaurants and businesses. VIP tickets are also available.

J.R. Crickets in Smyrna is hosting a Juneteenth celebration with a hot-wing eating contest, father/kid look-alike contest, a kid’s zone, shopping and more.

Georgia Aquarium is hosting Atlanta Black Pride Weekend for guests 21 and over. Dress to impress and enjoy two of the hottest disc jockeys in the country -- DJ Jash Jay and DJ Mary Mac.

Harvest Moon, featuring the music of CSN&Y, will take the stage at Napoleon’s in Decatur.

Tears for Fears is performing at the Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta.

