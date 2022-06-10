RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Seaside Oyster Bar scores 100, Peachtree Cafe not so peachy

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On South Clayton Street in Lawrenceville, a popular café is not so peachy this week after failing a routine health inspection.

Peachtree Café scored 50 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, an employee used a drinking glass to scoop the ice. And chicken tenders, cooked mushrooms and French toast were at unsafe temperatures. So, we questioned the owner of the restaurant.

“We messed up on the score,” Owner Nardo San Martin said.

The owner told me he has been working to correct the violations and said he would never jeopardize the health of his customers.

“We’ve been doing business for 10 to 11 years and it’s never happened like this. We’ve had a skeleton crew lately and we have not trained up well and we’ve had little missteps. We’re trying to correct that, and we will get reinspected,” San Martin said.

There are several other restaurant scores around metro Atlanta to report this week. In Fulton County, Spice House on Cascade Road in Atlanta improved to 81-points on a reinspection, but inspectors found flies and roaches in the restaurant. In DeKalb County, Lake and Oak BBQ on Hosea Williams Drive in Atlanta scored 95-points and in Cobb County, Five Guys on West Village Place in Smyrna earned a 97.

And at Seaside Oyster Bar on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road in Suwanee, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. On their menu, you can enjoy a seafood tower, soft-shell crab BLT, the SOB mussels, redfish tacos and oysters Rockefeller.

