Sandy Springs residents living near ‘loud’ I-285 petition for noise barrier

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors next to one of the metro’s busiest interchanges are demanding action, claiming the sound of cars and construction is keeping them awake.

When Jeff Kahn moved his family into their new home in Sandy Springs’ Atwater community, he expected to be at peace. Instead, the married father of two, who happens to be a sleep specialist, deals with the deafening sound of Interstate 285 and the ongoing construction project near the Georgia 400 interchange.

“It’s loud, louder than it should be,” Kahn said. “While you can get used to the noise, your brain doesn’t. Your brain is always on high alert and so I actually have to sleep with ear plugs every night.”

The neighborhood sits between Roswell Road and Lake Forest Drive, which is adjacent to the interstate and has no noise barriers. Neighbors are petitioning the Georgia Department of Transportation to install them, arguing noise levels consistently exceed 66 decibels. That level would make it an impact area.

One neighbor recently put a large yellow sign, facing the interstate, that reads “@GDOT Where is our noise barrier.”

“I can tell you on my Apple Watch right now, I’m getting a reading of 78 decibels,” said Kahn as he looked at a decibel reader on his wrist. “The regulation is if there’s 66 decibels where people are living and sleeping, we’ve got to make a change, and that’s reasonable.”

Developers of the gated community received permits from the city after GDOT conducted an initial noise test in 2014-15. A GDOT spokesperson told CBS46 their analysis showed that a noise barrier wasn’t warranted at the time. The agency claims to have conducted another noise test in 2020 which – again “failed to meet the threshold” for a noise barrier. GDOT did not provide CBS46 with a copy of the results when asked.

It’s frustrating for Kahn and his neighbors who believe the lack of noise barriers is not just a quality-of-life issue. They believe it’s also a matter of public health which is why they’re determined to keep fighting.

“Everyone gets the benefit of an expanded roadway and less traffic and we’re the only ones paying the cost with increased noise,” Kahn said. “That just seems absurd. It just doesn’t make sense.”

A GDOT spokesperson told CBS46 there is a noise analysis, tied to another construction project, that will consider the Atwater community. The public will have a chance to review the results “as part of the public hearing open house series, currently anticipated in Q1 2023.”

