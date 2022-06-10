US drops COVID testing for international travel

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Summer travel is in full swing, and the world’s busiest airport just got busier. The Biden Administration decided to lift its requirement that all travelers test negative for COVID before re-entering the United States.

“Well, I was happy because it was stressful trying to find a testing site across the city as other countries it’s not as easy as the United States where you go to CVS and do the testing right there,” traveler Mariana Saenz said.

The decision comes amid pressure from airlines that viewed the measure as excessive and a policy that discouraged people from traveling.

“It is a concern in the back of your head because I do have a friend that is quarantined overseas for two weeks,” traveler Anita Motley said.

The change will take effect this Sunday and will be reassessed by the CDC in 90-days.

“The CDC is going to continue to have that vigilance, they’re going to continue to maintain that option to add that back in should it be necessary,” Dr. Cameron Webb with the White House COVID Task Force said.

Eliminating the COVID testing requirement will likely bring millions of visitors to the states and boost travel spending by billions. Still, not all travelers think it’s a good idea.

“I think testing for reentering is very important because we are seeing COVID cases on the rise locally and with increasing numbers on COVID cases it’s important that we test people re-entering to prevent the spread,” traveler Navin Tandon said.

