18-year-old male shot while walking dog in Decatur, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an 18-year-old male was shot in the abdomen while walking his dog in Decatur on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happed at the 3600 block of Gray Birch Drive.

Officials say the victim’s mother drove him to a nearby hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

