Advertisement

18-year-old male shot while walking dog in Decatur, police say

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an 18-year-old male was shot in the abdomen while walking his dog in Decatur on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happed at the 3600 block of Gray Birch Drive.

Officials say the victim’s mother drove him to a nearby hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

RELATED: ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City of South Fulton arrest
Park Ranger Unit lauded for helping police with drug bust
Off-duty police officer shot at NW Atlanta gas station
Off-duty police officer shot through car door at NW Atlanta gas station
Scene of Morrow fire
Morrow leaders pray for future of city and future of teens arrested for arson
37-year-old Terry Lynn Roach named person of interest in murder case
Atlanta police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest in murder case