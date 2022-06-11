Advertisement

Amber alert canceled after two-year-old Georgia girl found safe

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Levi’s Call issued for a two-year-old girl who was reported missing was canceled after she was found safe, according to the Cowetta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been located and is safe.

She had last been seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive with Curtis Wayne Pogue, according to police.

It is unclear whether Curtis Pogue is in police custody.

