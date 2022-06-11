Atlanta police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest in murder case

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for a man believed to have information about a deadly shooting on January 15 at 100 Pine St. SW.

37-year-old Terry Lynn Roach is known to frequent the area around 140 Pine Street SW, near the Budgetel Inn & Suites area, according to police.

Investigators want anyone who may recognize him to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

Roach is considered armed and dangerous.

There are no warrants for Roach; investigators said they are only looking to speak with him.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.