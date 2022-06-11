Advertisement

Fatal shooting at Decatur gas station under investigation

These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.
These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.(WBTV File)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a man was fatally shot outside an Exxon Gas Station in Decatur late Friday night.

Police say they responded to the 4400 block of Glenwood Road after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers say they found a male in his late teens with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

Police are investigating a shooting in Decatur that left an 18-year-old male in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Two men were arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a woman at the same gas station in March.

Detectives are continuing this investigation.

RELATED: ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Imagen ilustrativa
18-year-old male shot while walking dog in Decatur, police say
Off-duty police officer shot at NW Atlanta gas station
Off-duty police officer shot through car door at NW Atlanta gas station
Chopper46 over shooting in Gwinnett County
K9 deputy handler shot, gunman hospitalized after chase in Lawrenceville

Latest News

Imagen ilustrativa
18-year-old male shot while walking dog in Decatur, police say
City of South Fulton arrest
Park Ranger Unit lauded for helping police with drug bust
Off-duty police officer shot at NW Atlanta gas station
Off-duty police officer shot through car door at NW Atlanta gas station
Scene of Morrow fire
Morrow leaders pray for future of city and future of teens arrested for arson