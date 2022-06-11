Fatal shooting at Decatur gas station under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a man was fatally shot outside an Exxon Gas Station in Decatur late Friday night.

Police say they responded to the 4400 block of Glenwood Road after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers say they found a male in his late teens with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police say.

Police are investigating a shooting in Decatur that left an 18-year-old male in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Two men were arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a woman at the same gas station in March.

Detectives are continuing this investigation.

