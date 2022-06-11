FIRST ALERT | Feels-like temperatures peak near 100° next week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A nice Saturday is underway across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s in many areas this afternoon, under a mix of sun and clouds. The chance of rain remains very low across the area through the evening.

Temperatures cool through the 80s and into the upper 70s across Metro Atlanta after the sun sets.

FIRST ALERT | Hot temperatures and muggy conditions will produce heat index temperatures around 100° during the work-week!

Sunday begins with a temperature around 70° and a bit more humidity. Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures warm into the mid-80s by lunch-time and peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s between 3 and 5 p.m. With more moisture in the air, it may feel like it’s in the mid-90s.

Temperatures peak in the mid-90s Monday afternoon and it’ll feel like it’s closer to 100°. The forecast remains mostly dry through Monday afternoon ahead of an increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms heading into mid-week.

The heat and humidity lingers through the extended forecast.

