FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heating up this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Saturday will be a seasonably warm day with highs in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies. It will stay warm Saturday night with a low chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm and temperatures in the 70s for most of the night.

The low temperature Sunday morning will be near 70. Expect partly sunny, hot and humid conditions on Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 90 on Sunday and it will feel like the low to mid 90s with increasing humidity.

Next week looks hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Monday through Thursday. Lows will be in the 70s. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible - especially in the midweek. Because of the humidity, it may feel like 100° for a few afternoons from Monday through at least Wednesday. Stay hydrated!

