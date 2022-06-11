Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heating up this weekend

It gets even hotter next week and may feel like 100°+
By Fred Campagna
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Saturday will be a seasonably warm day with highs in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies. It will stay warm Saturday night with a low chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm and temperatures in the 70s for most of the night.

Saturday
Saturday(CBS46)

The low temperature Sunday morning will be near 70. Expect partly sunny, hot and humid conditions on Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 90 on Sunday and it will feel like the low to mid 90s with increasing humidity.

Sunday
Sunday(CBS46)

Next week looks hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Monday through Thursday. Lows will be in the 70s. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible - especially in the midweek. Because of the humidity, it may feel like 100° for a few afternoons from Monday through at least Wednesday. Stay hydrated!

Trend
Trend(CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Warm, mostly dry afternoon
VIDEO FORECAST | Increasingly hot weather is in the forecast!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER WGCL
FIRST ALERT | Hotter, muggier weather builds-in heading into next week!
Heat Wave Arrives Next Week
First Alert Forecast: Nice Weekend Ahead, Major Heat Next Week
Heat Wave Arrives Next Week
Heat Wave Arrives Next Week