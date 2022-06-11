Morrow leaders pray for future of city and future of teens arrested for arson

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The City of Morrow spent the morning praying for their future and for the future of three teens arrested for arson after three historic homes were burnt down.

“It’s their visions, it was their hopes, they know what’s out here, they know the amount of time and effort to do this and they almost feel in some degree that you now have to take this huge step back,” said Mayor John Lampl.

Almost 20 years ago, the City of Morrow started moving historical homes into an area they would brand “The District.” an area designed to set the city apart from other Clayton County communities.

But that all went up in flames when investigators say three teens set fire to a historic home in the district, that spread to two other houses.

“Do we put it back exactly like it was? I’m not sure. My community is looking at it as we live in the current world and the current opportunities should be taken into consideration,” said Lampl.

To discuss those options and pray about the situation, city leaders, first responders, and religious leaders met for a prayer vigil in the district on Saturday.

“One of the ways we find find peace is to come together. Come together and to listen to one another and then talk about what is going on,” said Dr. Karen Lyons, the reverend at Morrow First United Methodist Church.

Not only were there prayers for the city, there were prayers for the three teen boys arrested in connection to the fires.

“They’re just teenagers. And we know, being teenagers, and we know, those who have teenagers, teenagers do things,” said Dr. Lyons.

Police have charged the boys with a number of things, including arson, burglary, and interference with government property.

“There’s a segment out here who doesn’t think a juvenile detention is not going to make better people out of them, so that has them upset too,” said Lampl.

Firefighters say there’s a history of vandalism here in “The District,” with teens breaking windows and stealing out of these buildings. Ring cameras are up and that’s how the suspects in this case were caught, according to investigators

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.