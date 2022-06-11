Off-duty police officer shot through car door at NW Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who identified himself as an off-duty Henry County police officer told police he was shot while leaving a northwest Atlanta gas station.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The off-duty officer told police he pulled up to a gas station at 3567 Martin Luther King Jr, Northwest but decided to leave after a group of people were loitering in front of the business.

According to police, an unknown man shot the officer through his driver’s side door as he drove away.

The officer then drove himself to Grady Hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to come forward.

