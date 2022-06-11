Advertisement

Park Ranger Unit lauded for helping police with drug bust

City of South Fulton arrest
City of South Fulton arrest(City of South Fulton Police)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The quick thinking of a Park Ranger Unit helped South Fulton Police make a drug bust at Cedar Grove Park on Saturday.

Officials say the Park Ranger unit spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot while patrolling the park. Officers say they discovered a strong odor of suspected marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The man in the vehicle was detained and after a search, officers discovered marijuana and a weapon.

The man was later released with a citation and is expected to appear in court.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

