Shooting at South Dekalb Mall leaves 3 men in critical condition

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three men are in critical condition after being shot at a restaurant at South Dekalb Mall Friday night.

The shooting happened at Fletcher’s around 11:21 p.m., according to Dekalb County Police.

When police got on the scene, they found three men, believed to be in their 30s with gunshot wounds.

Police said all three victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for the suspects involved in the shooting.

CBS46 will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.