Atlanta city leaders expected to discuss efforts to combat crime Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to join several county and city leaders at the Fulton County Courthouse to discuss ongoing efforts to fight crime in Atlanta Monday morning.

Mayor Dickens will join Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, Fulton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Antonio Johnson and Atlanta Police Foundation President and CEO Dave Wilkinson on at 11 a.m.

The city and county leaders will discuss a new community court watch program which officials say will put trained members of the public in court proceedings to track bond decisions, sentences and other outcomes, especially in cases involving repeat offenders.

