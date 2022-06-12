Atlanta Falcons star Grady Jarrett surprises fathers with $3k shopping spree

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rockdale County native and Atlanta Falcons star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is known for making opposing offenses pay whenever he takes the football field. Off the field, he is better known for giving back to his community.

Ahead of Father’s Day, the veteran pass rusher surprised 10 fathers and their sons with a $3,000 shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors on Saturday afternoon in Conyers.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is a sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States.

Officials say the pairs were selected from Jarrett’s youth football camp and will each receive a $300 gift card to shop alongside Jarrett.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.