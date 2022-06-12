FIRST ALERT | It’s hotter today, but will be hottest Monday through Wednesday!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures are the hottest they’ve been in about two weeks, with many communities in the upper 80s and lower 90s, under a mix of sun and clouds. Warm weather lingers through the evening with a chance of very spotty showers, thunderstorms through sunset.

WARM EVENING | Following an afternoon hotter than 90° in many spots... a warm and humid evening is in the forecast. Even hotter weather arrives Monday!@cbs46 #firstalertatl #atlwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/ayWWv9OhDE — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) June 12, 2022

The forecast is dry, somewhat muggy and warm tonight. Temperatures only cool into the low to mid-70s around Metro Atlanta; 60s well away from the city and across the mountains of North Georgia.

FIRST ALERT | Hot, humid weather rules the work-week forecast!

Temperatures begin in the low to mid-70s Monday morning with only a few clouds around. By noon, Atlanta will be near 90° and temperatures are forecast to peak in the low to mid-90s in many spots between 3 and 5 p.m.

It’ll feel like it’s closer to 100°, or perhaps even a few degrees hotter in spots, with the humidity factored in.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday feature first alerts; hottest those afternoons. Along with the heat and humidity, there is a daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of Monday will be dry, but a few evening thunderstorms are possible. The chance of rain gets a boost heading into mid-week.

Stay cool,

Cutter

