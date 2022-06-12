AMBER alert issued after mom killed, grandmother shot, and baby taken from Covington home

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who authorities say was abducted and is in extreme danger.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Jaquari Bennett was taken from her home in Newton County around 11 p.m. Saturday by 38-year-old Darian Javaris Bennett.

Authorities told CBS46 Madeline Montgomery that Darian followed a woman to her house, shot her in the head and killed her. He then allegedly shot her grandmother.

This is the Covington house that two women were shot in and a baby was taken from late last night. Law enforcement says the baby’s mother is dead and the baby’s grandmother is in the hospital. Two other kids were inside at the time of the crimes. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/RaTqheV7KQ — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) June 12, 2022

The grandmother was flown to Atlanta Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other children, ages 11 and 12 who were inside the home during the incident, called 911.

According to investigators, the suspect took the 14-month-old child, prompting the alert,

Authorities said Jaquari and Darian were last seen at 95 Chandler Field Drive in Covington and believed to be traveling in a 2000 black Honda Accord with Georgia tag RGK4146

Jaquari is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair.

Darian Bennett is described as 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The U.S. Marshall’s Office is assisting the GBI and Newton County Sheriff’s Office with the search to find the child.

If you have any information about this incident or the whereabouts of Jaquai Bennett, contact 911 or Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 706-717-9915.

