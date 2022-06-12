Man killed after shooting at police in Cobb County, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials are investigating after a shooting involving a police officer late Saturday morning turned deadly.

Officials say police responded to the 4600 block of Heritage Lakes Court in Mableton around 11:35 a.m. after reports of a domestic dispute.

Cobb County Police tell CBS46 News when they arrived on the scene, a male armed with a gun began shooting. Officers returned fire, ultimately killing the man.

There is no word on if officers were injured.

