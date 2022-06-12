Advertisement

Man killed after shooting at police in Cobb County, officials say

CBS46 News at 9 p.m. (M-F PeachtreeTV) - VOD
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials are investigating after a shooting involving a police officer late Saturday morning turned deadly.

Officials say police responded to the 4600 block of Heritage Lakes Court in Mableton around 11:35 a.m. after reports of a domestic dispute.

Cobb County Police tell CBS46 News when they arrived on the scene, a male armed with a gun began shooting. Officers returned fire, ultimately killing the man.

There is no word on if officers were injured.

RELATED: ‘Senseless shootings:’ metro counties take regional approach against crime

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

These camps are grant-funded by the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family Foundation.
Multiple shootings within 24 hours leave metro counties on edge
3 men shot at South Dekalb Mall
1 dead, 3 in critical condition after shooting at South Dekalb Mall
FILE- In this March 24, 2018 file photo, David Hogg, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory...
Multiple March for Our Lives marches held in Georgia

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway after body found in West Point Lake in Troup Co.
Officials: Girl drowned at West Point Lake, mother in critical condition
Man killed after shooting at police in Cobb County, officials say - clipped version
Man killed after shooting at police in Cobb County, officials say - clipped version
Officials: Girl drowned at West Point Lake, mother in critical condition
Officials: Girl drowned at West Point Lake, woman in critical condition
Multiple shootings within 24 hours leave metro counties on edge
Multiple shootings within 24 hours leave metro counties on edge