Seven people shot at a party in South Fulton Saturday, police say

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say multiple people were shot at a large party in South Fulton late Saturday night.

Police officials say officers responded to a residence in the 6500 block of Woodford Road around 11:15 p.m. after reports of multiple people shot.

Officials say a large party was held at the residence where an unknown person began shooting at party attendees.

Seven victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, and one victim had critical injuries, according to police.

Detectives are investigating this shooting.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

