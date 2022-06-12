Advertisement

Small plane crash with two on board under investigation, officials say

A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board is underway after officials say a twin-engine Piper PA-23 with two people on board crashed in Stockbridge around 12:05 p.m. Saturday.

It is not known if the two people were injured or killed.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the FAA will release it (usually on the next business day) on this webpage.

