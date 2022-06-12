South DeKalb Mall murder suspect still on the run, police seek help

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and arresting a man wanted in connection to the shooting at the South DeKalb Mall that left one man dead and three others in critical condition on Friday.

The shooting happened at Fletcher’s around 11:21 p.m., according to Dekalb County Police.

When police arrived on the scene, they found four men, believed to be in their 20s and 30s with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the incident started as a dispute over a female which escalated into gunfire.

Officials say Daletevios McGuire later died from his injuries.

The man wanted is described by police as a black male in his 30s or 40s who is bald and has possible facial hair on his chin.

Anyone with information is urged to call our Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

