Advertisement

Suspicious package left at store in LaGrange deemed counterfeit, officials say

LaGrange Police Photo
LaGrange Police Photo(LaGrange Police Photo)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspicious package dropped off at a store in LaGrange on Saturday afternoon was determined to be counterfeit, according to an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Explosive Unit.

Police responded to the Speedy Serve convenience store on Whitesville Street around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a suspicious package.

A store employee led officers to a small field behind the building where the package was partially buried in the ground.

The area was evacuated after officers say they observed what appeared to be a potential explosive device.

The item was collected by the EOD Unit and turned over to the LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DeKalb County Police Photo
South DeKalb Mall murder suspect still on the run, police seek help
Handcuffs
Alabama woman charged for theft of nearly $500K, investigation underway
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
Small plane crash with two on board under investigation, officials say
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old in Newton County
1-year-old girl at center of Amber Alert found dead, mom killed, grandmother shot