Suspicious package left at store in LaGrange deemed counterfeit, officials say

LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspicious package dropped off at a store in LaGrange on Saturday afternoon was determined to be counterfeit, according to an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Explosive Unit.

Police responded to the Speedy Serve convenience store on Whitesville Street around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a suspicious package.

A store employee led officers to a small field behind the building where the package was partially buried in the ground.

The area was evacuated after officers say they observed what appeared to be a potential explosive device.

The item was collected by the EOD Unit and turned over to the LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

