1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting outside Kroger shopping center, suspects still on the run

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting that left one person dead and another person in critical condition.

Dekalb County Police told CBS46 News officers responded to a Kroger shopping center at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to police, two groups of people in a car got into a dispute when shots were fired.

One person died from the shooting and another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspects drove off in a white sedan, southbound on Flakes Mill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Assault Unit at (770)-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

