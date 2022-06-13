Atlanta’s official Juneteenth Celebration kicks off June 17 in downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 10th annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival kicks off this weekend, bringing with it a weekend full of music, art, food, family fun, and celebrations of Black culture. Festivities begin in Centennial Olympic Park starting at noon on Friday, June 17.

The highlight of the weekend comes Saturday, June 18 as the Juneteenth Atlanta Black History Parade makes its way through downtown Atlanta. For those who can’t make it in-person, special coverage of the festivities will be presented on Peachtree TV starting at noon.

Those looking to see the parade in-person can line up along Decatur Street starting at Piedmont Ave. extending down Marietta Street at noon Saturday. The parade route will then turn right on Baker Street and turn right on Centennial Olympic Park Drive.

Map of Juneteenth Parade in Atlanta (CBS46)

After the parade, the fun moves back into Centennial Olympic park with more music, hundreds of vendors, an artist’s market, national speakers, and even youth activities bringing something for everyone to enjoy.

Details on the latest parade route and all of the other festivities planned throughout the weekend can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.