Early voting underway for runoff races in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Early voting is underway for runoff races in Fulton County.

Early voting begins Monday, June 13, and election day is Tuesday, June 21.

Residents will be able to vote from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily including Saturday and Sunday. Early voting will end on Friday, June 17.

Bee Nguyen and Dee Dawkins-Haigler will face one another in the Democratic primary for secretary of state. The winner will face incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in November.

In Georgia’s seventh district republicans Michael Corbin and Mark Gonsalves advanced to the run-off. The winner will face democratic representative Lucy McBath in November.

In Georgia’s 10th district republicans Mike Collins and Vernon Jones advanced to the run-off.

There will also be a run-off in the 10th district between Tabitha Johnson-Green, Jessica Fore, or Phyllis Hatcher.

You can take a look at the different early voting locations here www.fultonelections.com

