Experts predict uptick in violent rallies after ATL transgender protest threat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta rally to support transgender students was canceled Sunday due to safety concerns from students involved.

Student organizer Alex Aimes with Georgia Youth Coalition said an individual believed they were threatened hours after 31 men were arrested at a Pride event in Idaho in what police called a “possible domestic terror attack.”

The students did not think the threats were related but canceled the rally in an abundance of caution.

Their plans come weeks after the Georgia High School Association’s ruling that transgender students can only play sports based on their designated sex at birth.

“You want to keep safety top of mind,” said Aimes. “We made the decision to delay the protest out of concern for the safety of the people we’re fighting for.”

Atlanta security expert, Chris Rich, with Hawque Protection Group, said rallies for any cause are facing a perfect storm of threats.

“The violence as we see in the news is going to become more aggressive as time goes on,” said Rich. “Numbers in police are going to go down – and you have repeat offenders not being reprimanded as they should. There’s a feeling of enablement.”

Rich predicted law enforcement will utilize different tactics to keep public protests safe.

“There’s going to be more leverage of technology and private security,” he said.

Georgia Youth Coalition will follow Rich’s advice. The group is tapping into tech for a virtual rally Wednesday. Future in-person events aren’t out of the question if extra security is involved.

“We’re not going to be scared into silence. We’re going to keep talking about this,” said Aimes.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.