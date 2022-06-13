Fight escalates into fatal shooting in Decatur Sunday, officials say

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a fight between two groups of people escalated into a fatal shooting in Decatur Sunday night, officials told CBS46 News.

Police responded to the 4900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway around 8:30 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

One person later died from gunshot wounds, according to officials.

CBS46 News cameras spotted investigators and other officials at a parking lot in a shopping plaza.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and if anyone else was injured at this time.

There is no further information at this time.

Stay with CBS46 News as we continue to provide updates.

