First Alert: Dangerous Heat Builds Today, Isolated Storms Tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A dangerous heat wave takes over this week, with heat indices above 100° each day.

Monday Forecast:

Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s, with feels like temperatures between 100-105 degrees. Limit your time outside through the afternoon.

High: 94° Average High: 87° Chance of Rain: 20% PM

Hot & humid with low rain chances.

What You Need to Know:

Spotty t-storms across East Georgia

Pop-up thunderstorms are likely across East GA after sunset tonight, possibly lasting through sunrise. Tomorrow, scattered t-storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms are likely this week, with lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

Scattered afternoon & evening t-storms

The heat wave continues through the week, even with scattered afternoon storms. Humidity finally drops off this weekend making it more bearable to be outside.

Dangerous heat indices above 100 each afternoon through Thursday.

