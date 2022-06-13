FIRST ALERT: High heat and humidity through Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The high heat and humidity will continue through the rest of the work week. Highs temperatures in the mid 90s will combine with very humid conditions. The heat index temperature (how hot it feels) will be near 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Lower humidity returns this weekend.

Tonight: An isolated shower or storm is possible. Remaining warm through the evening. Lows in the mid/low 70s.

Tonight's low temperatures (CBS46)

Tuesday Forecast: A 40% chance of afternoon showers & storms. Very hot and humid. Heat Index near 104 degrees in Metro Atlanta. Some of the afternoon storms could briefly be strong/severe. There is a LOW (level 1 out of 5) risk of severe storms Tuesday.

Tuesday (CBS46)

Severe risk Tuesday (WGCL)

What you need to know:

It will be hot and humid through Friday. This weekend will be dry (no rain) with lower humidity.

Highs this week (CBS46)

