FIRST ALERT | It’ll feel hotter than 100° several afternoons this week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A ridge of high pressure has expanded across the central United States and into the southeast, this weekend. By Monday afternoon, it’ll have a hold on our local First Alert Forecast.

Temperatures peaked in the upper 80s and lower 90s across metro Atlanta and North Georgia Sunday afternoon; 92° at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Today’s 92° is tied for the warmest afternoon so far this year.

Heading into the work week, it’ll get even hotter.

Temperatures are forecast to peak in the mid and upper 90s Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Unlike the past couple of warm stretches, humidity remains elevated through the extended forecast.

FIRST ALERT | The combination of heat and moisture in the air will make it feel like it’s in the upper 90s and lower 100s through the middle of the workweek.

Of course, we experience several hot stretches like this every spring and summer. However, it’ll be worth keeping a closer eye on your kids at sports practices, employees working outside, etc.

The chance of pop-up rain and storms increases through the week. Scattered downpours could provide a few areas some temporary heat relief. A weather pattern change allows for a bit more comfortable air to filter into the First Alert Forecast this weekend.

